'Cleaverman' and 'Filthy Martini Bar' to open at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Pretty Decent Concepts, a local hospitality group, is about to introduce its latest spots at the Arizona Center.

Pretty Decent Concepts Rendering of Cleaverman

Cleaverman and Filthy Martini Bar are on track to open doors on November 21.

“Wanting a central figure to anchor the project, Pretty Decent Concepts imagined Cleaverman as the master of an elite guild of butchers, a secretive brotherhood where technique is earned through years of apprenticeship. His story carries a thread of ritual, craftsmanship, and doing things the right way, every time. The restaurant was built to feel like his sanctum, a space that could have stood for fifty years and feels sturdy enough to stand for fifty more,” read a news release sent to ABC15 regarding the new steakhouse in downtown Phoenix.

The steakhouse will be led by Chef Ivan Gonzalez, Culinary Director for Pretty Decent Concepts and Foodist Awards Top Chef winner, alongside Executive Chef Jared Porter.

The menu is said to feature dry-aged cuts like prime rib, Japanese and Australian Wagyu, beef Wellington to a three-pound Thermidor, lobster, and more.

“Downtown Phoenix deserves an institution,” said Teddy Myers, Founder of Pretty Decent Concepts, in the news release sent to ABC15. “Cleaverman was built with soul, swagger, and staying power. If we get it right, it will be timeless and outlast us all.”

Pretty Decent Concepts Indoors rendering of Cleaverman.

The other experience to debut is Filthy Martini Bar, which will be “accessed through a back corridor just past the butcher shop.” The concept promises to be a moody lounge.

“It’s going to feel opulent. It's going to feel elegant. It's going to be old school luxury is how I would frame the martini bar," said Myers in a previous interview with ABC15.

Pretty Decent Concepts

Pretty Decent Concepts is also developing 'Uppercut' at the Arizona Center, an exclusive chef’s table experience. The opening date for this concept has yet to be announced.

RECENTLY OPENED IN THE VALLEY

Pretty Decent Concepts recently opened Filthy Animal and Drop Dead Gorgeous in Tempe.

Filthy Animal offers a culinary experience “that merges the primal energy of the jungle with the refinement of wood-fired cuisine.”

As for Drop Dead Gorgeous, this 1970s-inspired cocktail lounge “blends golden-hour glam with vintage drinks and a seductive atmosphere.” This concept is slated to open in March.

