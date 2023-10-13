City of Maricopa celebrates its 20th Anniversary with the "Wild West Music Fest"

MARICOPA, AZ — Flo Rida, Deana Carter, Uncle Kracker and other artists are headed to the ‘Wild West Music Fest’ in Arizona this weekend!

“The city of Maricopa is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, October 15, to be exact. And we wanted to celebrate in a big, big way and so this is our way of doing that. 20 years ago, we were at about 1000 to 1500 people. Today we're between 70 and 75,000 people. So, we figure we are very grown up and we want to make sure that the community, the state, the region knows all about us. And this is the best way for us to celebrate,” said Mayor Nancy Smith.

“We’re really excited about the diversity of our music fest! Wild West Music Fest sounds like a lot of western country music- and we have that- but we also have some fun things to start us off with,” said the Mayor Smith. The music line up starts off with Nelly and Filmore on Friday!

Full lineup of artists for this weekend:



Friday, October 13: FILMORE and NELLY

Saturday, October 14: FLO RIDA and YOUNG MC

Sunday, October 15: DEANA CARTER and UNCLE KRACKER

KEY INFORMATION



Event venue: Copper Sky Regional Park [44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd] in Maricopa.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

