Chef Silvana opens up about closing Barrio Café; who she’s ‘bringing in’ and retirement

PHOENIX — Barrio Café opened its doors in 2002 in Phoenix and inevitably a lot of things happened over the past 22 years. Dishes 'got deeper', a pandemic broke out, owner Silvana Salcido Esparza was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, and the support she's found in the Valley.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Silvana Salcido Esparza walks with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez outside of Barrio Café.

Esparza, better known as Chef Silvana, will close the iconic restaurant near 16th Street and Thomas Road this May.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Esparza inside the restaurant she’s closing, talks with customers about their experience there.

In a one-on-one interview with ABC15, Esparza opens up on how she’s making “room for greatness” despite retiring and closing the restaurant.

“TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS”

Chef Silvana: “TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS”

Starting a business is never easy nor is staying in business. Twenty-two years of challenges and resilience gave the Valley a taste of authentic dishes, culture, and a front-row seat to who Silvana Salcido Esparza is.

MAKING DEALS “A LA MEXICANA”

Chef Silvana MAKING DEALS A LA MEXICANA

Chef Silvana will close Barrio Café in May. With its recognition, both locally and nationally… here’s why she’s not selling it and what she hopes her business ethic and deals will mean for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“NOTHING GOES ON FOREVER”

Chef Silvana: “NOTHING GOES ON FOREVER”

Chef Silvana will become a writer with several books in the works. Her first publication is expected to drop in September.

“MAKE ROOM FOR GREATNESS”

Esparza may be leaving the state to retire but her passion for lifting and supporting other Valley chefs will continue - especially in the same building she built her reputation over the last few decades.

In the video below Esparza gives ABC15 insight into her diagnosis of sarcoidosis and the chef she’s bringing to the building of Barrio Café.

Chef Silvana MAKE ROOM FOR GREATNESS

IF YOU GO



Address: 2814 N. 16th Street in Phoenix

No reservations and “all guests must be present for seating.”

Closed Mondays. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday open from 11 am. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday open from 11 am. – 10 p.m.

Click here to look at the menu.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 A longtime customer at Barrio Cafe hugs Esparza and thanks her for what she’s done for the Valley.

SAVE THESE DATES

“The end of our story, the end of our book is May 31,” said Esparza and added that on June 2 the restaurant is doing a “community hangout.”