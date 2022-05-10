Cartel Roasting Co. to open new location at Desert Ridge Marketplace

PHOENIX — Cartel Roasting Co., previously known as Cartel Coffee Lab, is set to open a new location at Desert Ridge Marketplace this fall.

For now, the coffee business hasn’t revealed an exact date for the grand opening, but they’re “targeting mid-September,” relayed MMPR Marketing in an email to ABC15.

Opening hours are also yet to be announced.

Cartel Roasting Co.

The new location plans to have the same menu as the rest of the Cartel Roasting Co. stores: coffee, tea, pastries, and burritos from Mi Salsa.

NEW TENANTS AT DESERT RIDGE MARKETPLACE

Cartel Roasting Co. won’t be the only new tenants in The District. This May, ‘Sid's Garage’ will be opening the first Arizona location at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

The 3,269-square-foot space is located next to the AMC movie theatre in The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

The doors are set to open on May 15.

Sid's Garage| Nicole Primavera

“We have a great concept... garage themed, big into motorcycles and honestly connecting the dots was pretty easy on that one,” said Will Primavera. “There wasn’t a huge back story behind it, we knew a couple people that worked in motorcycle garages and seems like Sid always came up,” he added.