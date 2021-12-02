Cartel Coffee Lab changes its name and branding as it looks towards the future

TEMPE, AZ — Cartel Coffee Lab, which has become one of the biggest locally-owned coffee retailers in Arizona, debuted a new name and new branding Wednesday.

Now, the 15-year-old company founded in Tempe, will be known as Cartel Roasting Co. As Cartel has grown from a single cart to 10 different locations across the Valley, in Tucson and in California and Texas, founders Amy and Jason Silberschlag think their company matured and so should their name and branding.

“Calling ourselves a ‘coffee lab’ addresses this one type of retail experience, and we’ve grown as a company,” Amy Silberschlag said. “‘Coffee lab’ doesn’t feel like it captures the energy and passion of all the people who are involved in what we do every day. There are so many people who are working as a collective whole, and ‘Roasting Co.’ really helps to celebrate all that hard work.”

When they first started Cartel, the Silberschlags were often the people taking orders and preparing coffee, but as Cartel has grown, they have added different verticals into the business, such as wholesale, a bakery and ready-to-drink canned products that are sold in grocery stores including in Whole Foods stores in Arizona, California, Nevada and Hawaii.

