‘Sid's Garage’ to open this May at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — Will and Nicole Primavera are cooking up a new location in Arizona!

‘Sid's Garage’, the local Idaho-based restaurant has had Phoenix on the radar for “quite some time” now, but coming this May their sweet and savory vision will become reality.

The 3,269-square-foot space is located next to the AMC movie theatre in The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

This space will be the married couple’s first Arizona location.

The doors are set to open on May 15.

"A FULL THROTTLE DINING EXPERIENCE"

“We’re not just giving you great food and beverage, but the music, the environment itself… where you’re leaving going like this is the true destination. We get people all the time the drive 2,3, 4 hours to our location", said Will Primavera in an interview with ABC15. "So, you’re going to come in, the music is going to come at you pretty quick because we’re obviously pretty big into music and then from the food and beverage side we say that’s where you’re going to get your napkins out, not 1 but maybe 2, 3, and 4," he added.

Sid's Garage| Nicole Primavera





The ‘bacon and eggs’ on the menu is the plate to try, according to Primavera; it has snake river farm bacon that’s cured for about two days, two deviled-eggs with siracha-bourbon and honey-mustard dipping sauce. Click here to check out the full menu.

WHERE TO GO WHEN OPEN



WHERE DOES ‘SID’S GARAGE’ COME FROM?

Will and Nicole Primavera currently have two locations in Idaho, so why venture out to Arizona?

Well according to Mr. Primavera, they have family out here and the decision to open a location in the Phoenix area was a “no brainer" because of how the food and beverage scene "exploded" in the Valley.

MORE ABOUT THE NAME

“We have a great concept... garage themed, big into motorcycles and honestly connecting the dots was pretty easy on that one,” said Will Primavera. “There wasn’t a huge back story behind it, we knew a couple people that worked in motorcycle garages and seems like Sid always came up,” he added.