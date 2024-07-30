Buca di Beppo: Italian restaurant chain shutters Chandler location amid widespread closures

CHANDLER, AZ — Buca di Beppo’s location in Chandler, Arizona has been permanently closed, according to Google, as well as the location's voicemail. In addition, if you head to the Italian restaurant chain’s website, the location at 56th Street and Ray Road is listed as ‘closed’ every day of the week and no longer on its searchable locations map.

The states of California, Florida, Utah, and others in the country have reported Buca di Beppo restaurant closures.

To date, the company has not announced a reason behind the sudden closures across the country.



The good news is other Valley locations remain open! Here’s a list of the open Valley locations:

