Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Buca di Beppo: Italian restaurant chain shutters Chandler location amid widespread closures

Here’s what we know about the abrupt closures of Buca di Beppo
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Buca di Beppo’s location in Chandler, Arizona.
Posted
and last updated

CHANDLER, AZ — Buca di Beppo’s location in Chandler, Arizona has been permanently closed, according to Google, as well as the location's voicemail. In addition, if you head to the Italian restaurant chain’s website, the location at 56th Street and Ray Road is listed as ‘closed’ every day of the week and no longer on its searchable locations map.

The states of California, Florida, Utah, and others in the country have reported Buca di Beppo restaurant closures.

To date, the company has not announced a reason behind the sudden closures across the country.
 
The good news is other Valley locations remain open! Here’s a list of the open Valley locations:

More Things to Do stories:
Cardinals Football - Training Camp

Things To Do

Know before you go: Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Nicole Gutierrez
June 26-28 Weekend Events.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Candytopia, KC & The Sunshine Band, Hamilton, Flashlight Nights

Zack Perry
Inside the first Arizona Salt & Straw location.

Things To Do

Inside the first Arizona ‘Salt and Straw’ location

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen