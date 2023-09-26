Bang Bang: New Asian-fusion restaurant, night club coming to Tempe this fall

TEMPE, AZ — A San Diego based business called “Bang Bang” is marking its expansion with its first location in Arizona this fall! Bang Bang is an Asian-fusion restaurant that has a night club component that’s primarily focused on electronic house and techno music.

Islam Ahmed, owner and CEO of Bang Bang shared with ABC15 what we can expect about the new business.

“People that come to our restaurant usually stay for dinner and go to the club and they usually stay in our space for four or five hours. So, we kind of have to make it a good experience for all everyone that comes to Bang Bang,” said Islam Ahmed, owner of the business, in an interview with ABC15.

The Valley location will take over the former Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant on Mill Ave in Tempe.

“It was a big location, we actually took out all the brewery equipment, that whole area is going to be turned into an event club area… and also game days for the market. I can't get into specifics on how it's going to look, but it's going to be the same exact concept as San Diego, but definitely a more modern, more chic look than what we already have,” said Ahmed.

THE LAYOUT

How will the dinner and club dynamic in the building work? “We're going to start off slow in the market and do dinners Wednesdays through Sundays. And then the club experience will happen on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. As that's the going out nights and possibly Thursdays but we haven't explored that yet. We just want to start off slow and just feel out the market before we kind of just go all out,” said Ahmed to ABC15.

Bang Bang “We will have a dinner DJ and the dinner DJ will be playing in on the dinner side. Food ends at 10:30 [p.m.] our club starts at 10. So, there will be a transition between 10 and 11 [p.m.], which we do that transition very well,” explained Ahmed. “Our dinner DJ will be playing until 10:30 and then our main DJ will go on at 10:30; people will usually finish your dinner around 11. So that whole transition happened between 10 [and] 11,” explained Ahmed.

*Images featured in the story are of the Bang Bang- San Diego location.

According to the CEO, the Tempe location will have a dining section, a club section and a sushi room where guests can sit in front of the chefs and see them prep the sushi and get served.

Ahmed tells ABC15 that the menu for the Valley location will be “sushi focused oriented [and] hot food oriented ’ that includes seared steak, Wagyu, soups and fried rice with different kinds of proteins.

“We are exploring the idea of doing an Omakase on a Wednesday or Thursday night depending on what the market really wants,” shared Ahmed.

WHEN IT OPENS



Slated opening date: October 2023.

Location: 420 S MILL AVE #201 in Tempe

