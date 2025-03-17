Banda MS to bring its ‘Edición Limitada’ tour to Phoenix this September

PHOENIX — The popular regional Mexican band, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, is returning to the Valley this September!

The Sinaloense band is hitting the road this year for their ‘Edición Limitada’ tour.

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗: @BANDA_MS is returning to Downtown Phoenix on September 13 for the Tour Edición Limitada 2025!



Tickets on sale Friday, March 21 at 10AM! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ZQivAuifb — PHX Arena (@phx_arena) March 17, 2025

Banda MS is set to perform at PHX Arena, formerly known as Footprint Center, on September 12.

The popular Mexican band with over 17 million followers on Facebook is known for their songs such as Hermosa Experiencia, No Me Pidas Perdón, Háblame De Ti, to some of their latest songs Estás Cancelada, and ¿Cuáles Fronteras? featuring Ice Cube.

According to a news release sent by PHX Arena, ticket pre-sale starts March 20 and the general public sale starts March 21.