Banda MS to bring its ‘Edición Limitada’ tour to Phoenix this September

Tickets go on sale soon for the PHX Arena concert
PHOENIX — The popular regional Mexican band, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, is returning to the Valley this September!

The Sinaloense band is hitting the road this year for their ‘Edición Limitada’ tour.

Banda MS is set to perform at PHX Arena, formerly known as Footprint Center, on September 12.

The popular Mexican band with over 17 million followers on Facebook is known for their songs such as Hermosa Experiencia, No Me Pidas Perdón, Háblame De Ti, to some of their latest songs Estás Cancelada, and ¿Cuáles Fronteras? featuring Ice Cube.

According to a news release sent by PHX Arena, ticket pre-sale starts March 20 and the general public sale starts March 21.

