‘Arizona’s tallest waterslide’: New Golfland Sunsplash ride to be nine stories tall

MESA, AZ — Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa is adding the ‘Riptide' waterslide to its thrill rides!

According to Tony Jones, marketing director for Golfland Entertainment Centers, the new attraction will become Arizona’s tallest waterslide.

"The newest extreme waterslide at Sunsplash is Riptide! A toe-curling 65ft drop loaded with dizzying twists and turns ends with a high-speed shot up a nearly vertical wall that will leave you breathless," described Jones via an email sent to ABC15. "It will also be the tallest waterslide in [the] state, measuring in at over 9 stories tall!"

The image below is of the ‘Riptide’ waterslide from a Golfland Sunsplash California location, which shares a design with the upcoming Mesa slide. The Mesa ‘Riptide’ slide is expected to be red and yellow.

The Mesa water park has a handful of rides that include The Cauldron,Bonzi Speed Slides, Master Blaster Water Coaster, Splashwater Harbor Slides, Sidewinder, and more.

WHERE TO GO



According to Jones, their target open date is July 4, 2025.

Address: 155 West Hampton Avenue in Mesa

Click here to see the 2025 water attractions schedule.

The video in the player below features ABC15’s previous coverage at Golfland Sunsplash that highlights its ‘Stormrider.’