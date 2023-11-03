Watch Now
Arizona's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to Outlets North Phoenix

The tree will be lit on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
It’s that time of year again! The Outlets North Phoenix, formerly known as the Outlets at Anthem, are welcoming Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree Friday morning.
Posted at 5:02 AM, Nov 03, 2023
A spokesperson for the shopping center said this year’s holiday centerpiece is 70 feet tall and 20 feet wide, coming all the way from the Northern California/Oregon border.

Crews will spend about two weeks decorating the tree with thousands of lights and ornaments, as well as a three-foot copper star.

The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 during a family-friendly event with live music and holiday activities.

From Nov. 16 to Dec. 24, families can meet Santa Claus at Santa’s Cottage, located near the food court, and get photos with the big guy.

On Mondays, you can bring your cats and dogs to get photos with “Santa Paws.”

Make photo op reservations and see the schedule here.

IF YOU GO:
Outlets North Phoenix: 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix, 85086

