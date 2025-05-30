Arizona’s Desert Dreams FC makes women’s soccer history with first match in Peoria on Saturday

PEORIA, AZ — A brand-new Arizona sports team is about to make its historic debut in the Valley.

Arizona’s newest addition to the Women’s Premier Soccer League, Desert Dreams F.C., will be taking its home field for the first time this Saturday night in Peoria.

Desert Dreams F.C.

The match will take place at Peoria Sports Complex, a Cactus League stadium repurposed from baseball to soccer.

And while the team is new, the players are filled with talent, with former NCAA Division I athletes and players with international soccer experience ready to represent the Valley in the WPSL.

Adult tickets for the home opener are $20, and kids are $10. Season tickets cost $99, and that purchase includes a free jersey.

Learn more at DesertDreamsFC.com.