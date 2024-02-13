Arizona State Fair announces 2024 dates, theme and ticket flash sale

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair has announced its annual event dates and theme for 2024.
Event officials say the fair will be celebrating its 140th year, so the festivities will embrace a “birthday” theme!
This year’s Arizona State Fair will span from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, to Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
Last year, 1.4 million visitors attended the annual fair.
There will be a special discounted online presale for general admission tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Feb. 14:
- Pre-sale (2 tickets for $14): $7 each - Feb. 13, 2024, 1:40 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Flash pre-sale: $10 each - Feb. 14, 2024, 1:40 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Guests, specific events, and other details about this year's festivities have not yet been released.
