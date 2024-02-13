Arizona State Fair announces 2024 dates, theme and ticket flash sale

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair has announced its annual event dates and theme for 2024.

Event officials say the fair will be celebrating its 140th year, so the festivities will embrace a “birthday” theme!

This year’s Arizona State Fair will span from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, to Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

Last year, 1.4 million visitors attended the annual fair.

There will be a special discounted online presale for general admission tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Feb. 14:



Pre-sale (2 tickets for $14): $7 each - Feb. 13, 2024, 1:40 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Flash pre-sale: $10 each - Feb. 14, 2024, 1:40 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Guests, specific events, and other details about this year's festivities have not yet been released.

