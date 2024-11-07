Arizona Snowbowl opening Friday, marking earliest-ever opening day

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Arizona Snowbowl is gearing up for its earliest-ever opening!

Opening day is Friday, Nov. 8. Starting at 9 a.m., skiers and snowboarders will be able to take to the slopes weeks before usual.

The 2024-2025 winter season opening date is the earliest in Snowbowl’s 86-year history.

Only advanced trails - including the Spur Catwalk, Lower Bowl, Log Jam, Wild Turkey, and Round Up trails - will be open on opening day, Snowbowl says.

This year, Snowbowl is unveiling a brand new “fixed-grip quad lift,” called the Aspen Chairlift, which will go to four new trails: Giddy Up, Chipmunk Chase, Lupine Lane, and Jackrabbit.

Tickets are available now and are sold at demand-based pricing, starting at $19.