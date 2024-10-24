Watch Now
Arizona homeowner and proud ‘Swiftie’ creates Taylor Swift-themed Halloween House

'There's at least one [skeleton] for every Era that she's been in'
Posted
Phoenix, Arizona homeowner and proud ‘Swiftie’ creates Taylor Swift-themed Halloween House.

PHOENIX — Halloween is just around the corner, Are you ready for it? This Phoenix home sure is and all its skeletons pay homage to the iconic Taylor Swift.

“I have a huge Taylor Swift display in my front yard, and this is made for the Swifties. The details are insane. This year, it's my second year having the house, but I started making costumes in July and just building all of it. So, it's been a long time coming to get it all together,” said Heather Corcoran to ABC15.

“She's been so interesting her entire life. So, it's easy to create all of these different looks. I mean, she's an icon. This is basically what we're living through is ‘Beatles mania’ right now. So, if Taylor got to see this, I would just want to say thanks for entertaining us and for being such a positive influence on all of us, really,” said Corcoran.
Corcoran is a Swiftie herself; she’s gone to three of her tours and plans to go to Indianapolis and ‘hopefully find tickets’ for the final shows in the U.S. before the singer wraps up her Eras Tour in the country. The fan appreciation toward the artist is very much represented in her front yard.

“Most of the outfits are made by me, some of them I had to buy, but a lot of its homemade, and I pretty much self-taught myself how to sew just to do this. So, it's been really fun and a learning experience too,” said Corcoran to ABC15.
“So, I have 22 skeletons total. There's at least one for every Era that she's been in. I have the big 12-foot skeleton that's Travis Kelce holding Taylor because he went on her tour one night, and when he did his interview after, the joke was, ‘Do not drop the baby.’ So I have the big one [skeleton] with a sign that says, ‘Do not drop the baby,’ explained Corcoran. “I have the Lover House, which, if you're a Swiftie, you know. […] I have even representation of her cats and snakes and everything Taylor Swift.”

Skeletons represent a moment between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on tour.
Corcoran tells ABC15 that Swift fans come from different parts of the Valley to check out the Taylor Swift-themed Halloween display.

“I've had so many people give me ideas for next year that I'm already jotting them down in my book, and I can't wait. It's going to be super fun,’ said the Phoenix homeowner.
“We've had people from all over the Valley come and check it out. So, the neighbors think it's fun because the little kids get off the school bus every day and go and exchange friendship bracelets that [are] in our little box. And other than that [...] I get a lot of thank yous, and you know, you're making it special and magical for everyone,” said Corcoran.

IF YOU GO

  • Address 23910 N 24th Place in Phoenix.
  • The Taylor Swift-themed display will be up until November 3, 2024.
    • Recommended time to stop by: “I always say after seven o'clock [7 p.m.], because all of the lights are on and it's dark outside,” said Corcoran.
