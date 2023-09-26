Arizona Diamondbacks: what you need to know about “Fan Appreciation Weekend”

PHOENIX — It’s the final stretch of the regular season for the Arizona Diamondbacks as their playoff chances are still alive!

The team will play against the Houston Astros beginning this Friday and it’s the kick-off to Fan Appreciation Weekend! Here’s what you need to know about the game dates/times, ticket prices and more.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. HOUSTON ASTROS

Venue: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

Friday, September 29, at 6:40 p.m.

Tickets start at $22. Broadcaster Greg Schulte will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Saturday, September 30, at 5:10 p.m.

Tickets start at $27. “The first 30,000 fans through the gate on Saturday will receive a D-backs Rally Towel,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

Sunday, October 1, at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets start at $23. It's the final regular-season game of 2023; instead of having a designated National Anthem singer, all fans will sing the anthem.



SPECIAL PROMOTIONS



Fans can get 50% off the popular D-backs Dogs on Sunday, October 1, when using a Chase card.

New food items at Chase Field for the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks season

The following discounts are only available for Chase Cardholders:

25% off food & beverage at Taste of Chase, Doubleheaders, Big Dawgs and Red Hot concession stands (excluding alcohol) all weekend, according to a news release. There will also be a 15% discount available for purchases made in the Team Shop all weekend.



YARD SALE



The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation Annual Yard Sale will also take place this weekend.

What’s better than a good sale? A good sale that benefits our community!



Our annual Yard Sale returns Friday! Shop for #Dbacks giveaways, past event items and more while supporting our #DbacksGiveBack programs. Get your game ticket at https://t.co/QK56XnX6MV and see you here! pic.twitter.com/TW720waITs — D-backs Give Back (@DbacksGiveBack) September 26, 2023

