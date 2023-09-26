Watch Now
Arizona Diamondbacks: what you need to know about “Fan Appreciation Weekend”

The three-game series vs. the Houston Astros will close out the regular-season
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this September, what new businesses are opening in our state and what new places to discover across town.
Cubs Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 15:38:49-04

PHOENIX — It’s the final stretch of the regular season for the Arizona Diamondbacks as their playoff chances are still alive!

The team will play against the Houston Astros beginning this Friday and it’s the kick-off to Fan Appreciation Weekend! Here’s what you need to know about the game dates/times, ticket prices and more.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. HOUSTON ASTROS
Venue: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

  • Friday, September 29, at 6:40 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 30, at 5:10 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $27.
    • “The first 30,000 fans through the gate on Saturday will receive a D-backs Rally Towel,” read a news release sent to ABC15.
  • Sunday, October 1, at 12:10 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $23.
    • It's the final regular-season game of 2023; instead of having a designated National Anthem singer, all fans will sing the anthem.
SPECIAL PROMOTIONS

  •  Fans can get 50% off the popular D-backs Dogs on Sunday, October 1, when using a Chase card.
New food items at Chase Field for the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks season

  • The following discounts are only available for Chase Cardholders:
    • 25% off food & beverage at Taste of Chase, Doubleheaders, Big Dawgs and Red Hot concession stands (excluding alcohol) all weekend, according to a news release.
    • There will also be a 15% discount available for purchases made in the Team Shop all weekend.

YARD SALE

  • The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation Annual Yard Sale will also take place this weekend.

