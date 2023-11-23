All aboard for the Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — All aboard! It’s full speed ahead to the Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale.

Chug along on the Paradise and Pacific Railroad and journey through a landscape of dazzling lights brighter than Rudolph’s nose.

“Just riding the train, first and foremost, is an experience in itself. Now when you do it at night, and you add, you know, millions of lights to it, it just kind of changes the whole atmosphere and the vibe of the park itself," said Darryl Grimes, Special Events Coordinator. "It's the lights, the music — it just puts you in the spirit."

Over the last two decades, families from all over the state and beyond have made these lights a holiday tradition.

“We get generations after generations of people that say they came as a kid, they bring their kids, their grandkids, and so on and so forth," said Grimes. "So it's a holiday tradition that we love and that we'd like to keep alive for the community.”

From festive Christmas trains to Santa and Mrs. Claus meet-and-greets, it’s a track-side spectacle that’ll leave you ‘train-sported’ to a yuletide paradise.

Stop railroading this Christmas event and hop on board for a ‘traintastic’ holiday experience!

General admission is $15 and the event runs from November 24 – January 7.

Click here for more information.