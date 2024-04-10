Aída Cuevas, ‘Queen of Mariachi,’ to perform with The Phoenix Symphony this April

PHOENIX — Aída Cuevas is bringing her "Serenata Sinfónica Mexicana" to the Valley this April!

Affectionately known as the “The Queen of Mariachi,” the Mexican artist will perform with Mariachi Aztlán and The Phoenix Symphony.

“Aída Cuevas is joining us on April 12 13th, and 14th, for a really fascinating concert celebrating her 45th anniversary in the music industry,” said Alex Amsel, Associate Conductor of The Phoenix Symphony.

"Así fué" en septiembre de 2018 en Chicago, así es y será.



Queda menos de una semana para encontrarnos en #Phoenix para cantarnos y disfrutar juntos de tres noches inolvidables.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/5kytIYNWXN — Aída Cuevas 🇲🇽 (@AidaCuevas) April 7, 2024

The special collaboration will take place at the Orpheum Theatre.

“We want to always be reflecting what is necessary for our community, we want to provide things and it's going to be relatable and exciting for them because our mission is always that art is for the people. So, we want to [...] collaborate with other organizations that [are] going to bring a certain amount of joy and wonder to the people that we have here in our community,” Amsel told ABC15.

IF YOU GO

Going to the concert? The Phoenix Symphony’s Prelude will be taking place that night too!

“An hour before the show, we collaborate with this community group called The Harmony Project and they provide music education for kids of all socio-economic backgrounds,” said Amsel. “ [An] hour before the start of the show, you can join us at the Plaza for a big party outside where The Harmony Project is going to be playing some mariachi music so it'll be a fun time where you can get the night started with a little bit of dancing outside before going in and then the concert will be a real beautiful collaboration between the full symphony orchestra of The Phoenix symphony.”



Concert dates:

Friday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $35

Where: Orpheum Theatre [203 W Adams St] in Phoenix

WHAT’S NEXT?

“We are approaching the end of the of the tenure of our music director, Tito Muñoz after a decade in the role, and has a number of exciting concerts coming up,” said Peter Kjome, President and CEO of The Phoenix Symphony. “It's very affordable to come to the Phoenix symphony prices typically start at 30, 35 dollars. But there's a wide range of prices and there are also sometimes special discounts available as well.”

Here’s a look at The Phoenix Symphony's April Events:



Apr 12-14 | Aída Cuevas “The Queen of Mariachi”

Apr 18 & 20 | REVERB: Contemporary Music Festival

Apr 26-28 | Mozart & Shostakovich: The Power of 10

