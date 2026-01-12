After opening in Scottsdale, La La Land Kind Café is ‘coming soon’ to Arcadia

PHOENIX — La La Land Kind Café is ‘coming soon’ to Arcadia!

The company announced on its website that the new Phoenix location will be opening near the intersection of 44th Street and Camelback. The opening date for the 5039 N 44th Street café is yet to be announced.

The company has gained popularity for its vibrant yellow cups and café aesthetic, which emphasizes its commitment “to spreading kindness.” The café's inviting yellow-themed atmosphere, known for handcrafted coffee and matcha, has attracted many customers to its locations.

The café has gained significant momentum online, notably on TikTok, where it boasts over 6 million followers.

This won't be the only shopping area with a café, as another location is coming soon to the Biltmore Fashion Park, filling a 1,261-square-foot space near True Food Kitchen, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

An opening date for this Phoenix café has not been announced yet.

Can’t wait to try it? Kierland Commons, a shopping and dining destination in North Scottsdale, is home to the first La La Land Kind Café in Arizona. The storefront recently had its grand opening celebration on January 3.

