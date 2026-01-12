Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

After opening in Scottsdale, La La Land Kind Café is ‘coming soon’ to Arcadia

Another location is in the works for Phoenix
(Things To Do monthly special- JANUARY 2026, PART 1) Experience vibrant cultural festivals, free family activities, and exciting car events! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make exciting plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Things To Do monthly special- JANUARY 2026 (PART 1)
Things To Do monthly special- JANUARY 2026 (PART 2)
Things To Do monthly special- JANUARY 2026 (PART 3)
Posted

PHOENIX — La La Land Kind Café is ‘coming soon’ to Arcadia!

The company announced on its website that the new Phoenix location will be opening near the intersection of 44th Street and Camelback. The opening date for the 5039 N 44th Street café is yet to be announced.

The company has gained popularity for its vibrant yellow cups and café aesthetic, which emphasizes its commitment “to spreading kindness.” The café's inviting yellow-themed atmosphere, known for handcrafted coffee and matcha, has attracted many customers to its locations.

The café has gained significant momentum online, notably on TikTok, where it boasts over 6 million followers.

More Things to Do stories:
Kaley O'Kelley.png

Local News

Swiftie Liftie: Valley fitness coach creates workouts to Taylor Swift's music

abc15.com staff
Weekend Events Jan. 9-11.png

Things To Do

Things to do: The Book of Mormon, DND Twenty-Sided Tavern, Suns, & more!

Zack Perry
PREMIOS MTV-NOMINACIONES

Entertainment

Bruno Mars announces 'The Romantic Tour' with Glendale stop

abc15.com staff

This won't be the only shopping area with a café, as another location is coming soon to the Biltmore Fashion Park, filling a 1,261-square-foot space near True Food Kitchen, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

An opening date for this Phoenix café has not been announced yet.

Can’t wait to try it? Kierland Commons, a shopping and dining destination in North Scottsdale, is home to the first La La Land Kind Café in Arizona. The storefront recently had its grand opening celebration on January 3.

The video in the player above showcases events taking place across the Valley this January - read more about it right here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen