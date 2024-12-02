After a 10-year lease, Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles closes its Gilbert location

GILBERT, AZ — Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles has officially closed its doors in Gilbert, as they have decided to not renew their lease.

The local restaurant chain posted the following statement on Instagram regarding the closure of the East Valley location.

We Out. Our 10yr lease in Gilbert, AZ comes to an end at the end of this month & we ain't renewing. So Today December 1st (Lo-Lo's Birthday) Was Our Last Day in the Far East Valley. If you're ever looking for that Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles fix, we still going strong in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Las Vegas & Dallas/Grapevine TX. But Gilbert has ran it's course.



I remember getting the keys like yesterday, there was a lot going on... 2mos prior we had just opened the new Scottsdale location & we were too busy to even think about opening Gilbert. Our favorite family dog was born around Christmas 2014 "Mr. Bentley" our daughters couldn't wait to get him home, but I told them to please let us get through Super Bowl XLIX first. So we basically had the keys 6-7 [weeks] prior & waited before opening Lo-Lo's Gilbert in Feb. 2015. Thank you [,] Gilbert, AZ for 10yrs. "We're Gonna Miss You" Instagram @loloschickenandwaffles

Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles has two locations in our state.



1220 S Central Ave in Phoenix.

3133 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.

The Arizona chain has restaurants in Nevada and Texas.

RELATED: ‘THUNDERCAT LOUNGE’ IN PHOENIX CLOSES AFTER LESS THAN A YEAR

