‘A pioneer in his field’: SanTan Brewing Company shares death of founder Anthony Canecchia

SanTan Brewing Company announced the passing of its founder, Anthony Canecchia, Monday morning.

We are deeply saddened to receive news of the passing of our very own Anthony Canecchia, founder of SanTan Brewing Company, a pioneer in his field. We ask for your patience and understanding as we make [the] necessary arrangements and navigate the journey of grief. Out of respect for his family, friends, and colleagues, we kindly ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. SanTan Brewing Company

Canecchia's cause of death has not been shared.

FanFX Productions | SanTan Brewing Company Anthony Canecchia, founder of SanTan Brewing Company.

Canecchia was a professional Arizona brewer since 1996.