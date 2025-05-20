Watch Now
'A heartfelt thank you': Gertrude’s Restaurant and Patio Café ends partnership with Desert Botanical Garden

Final day of service will be at the end of May
PHOENIX — More than a decade after opening at the Desert Botanical Garden, Gertrude’s Restaurant and Patio Café will permanently close its doors this month.

“Gertrude’s and Patio Cafe have been a place of connection — to food, to nature, and to each other,” says Ken Schutz, the Garden’s executive director, in a statement posted on the Desert Botanical Garden’s digital platforms. “We’re deeply grateful for Skip, Chantal, and the entire staff of Gertrude’s and Patio Café. This partnership has flourished because of them, and we wish them the best in their next culinary chapter.”

The restaurant, operated by Hause Restaurant Group, prided itself on its relationships with local farmers and artisans.

According to the Desert Botanical Garden, Hause has decided to solely focus on their catering company, Fabulous Food Fine Catering & Events, “which will continue as a Garden partner. The Patio Café also has been under Hause’s leadership since 2006.”

“Thank you to all my friends at Desert Botanical Garden for a great 20-year partnership. We’ve grown up together. It’s now time for us to concentrate on our catering business and family. A heartfelt thank you and best wishes to our Garden family," shared Skip Hause in said statement.

IF YOU GO

  • Here's what to know if you have gift cards or reservations: “Guests with gift cards or reservations at Gertrude’s are encouraged to visit before May 31. Patio Café’s final day of service was May 11. Gertrude’s will honor all reservations through its closing date. Anyone registered for Gertrude’s Chef class in June, July, or August will be refunded,” stated the Desert Botanical Garden.
  • Address: 1201 N Galvin Pkwy. in Phoenix
