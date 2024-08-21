Watch Now
‘A Heartfelt Goodbye,’ Little O's near 7th Avenue and McDowell has closed

Here’s what we know about the closure
Little O’s on 7th Avenue
PHOENIX — O.H.S.O. Brewery’s sister concept Little O's has closed its Phoenix location near 7th Avenue and McDowell.

The business made the announcement ‘A Heartfelt Goodbye, Little O’s on 7th Avenue’ on their website and social media, writing the following:

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years. Our proprietor Summer has made the difficult decision to leave the desert. Without her, we can’t continue, as she was the heart and soul of Little O on 7th. As a result, we closed our doors today. The memories we’ve made here will never be forgotten.

The taproom also posted an open letter on their Facebook page to their ‘friends and neighbors’ thanking them for their support.

ABC15 has reached out to O.H.S.O. for further information on the closure.

