7 Leaves Cafe to debut its first Arizona location with a grand opening celebration

PHOENIX — 7 Leaves Cafe is ready to celebrate its Arizona debut with its first location in Phoenix near 7th Avenue and Osborn Road.

The shop is known for its Vietnamese coffee, teas, milk teas, and bites like macaroons. Their signature drinks include the House Coffee, Sea Cream Tea Jasmine, Assam Milk Tea, and others. Check out the full menu here.

The popular coffee shop from California was founded by Sonny Nguyen, a first-generation immigrant from Vietnam.

“7 Leaves' success is a culmination of so many people coming together and laying bricks together. Beyond our family and immediate siblings, we've had so many people such as our teammates, community, mentors, and everyone coming together to help coach and guide us and help us lay bricks,” said Nguyen on the company’s Instagram page.

According to the coffee shop’s social media pages, there will be a two-day grand opening celebration on January 11 and 12. The celebrations include giveaways:



“The first 200 guests in line will receive four free drinks, plus a Limited Edition 7 Leaves Tote, Tumbler, and Keychain,” according to the company's Facebook post.

Guests will have the opportunity to enter their raffle for a chance to win one of the several prizes that include an iPad Air, a Segway Electric Scooter, a Beats Solo 4 Headphones and more.

More information about its grand opening giveaways can be found here.

Want to check it out? You can head to the new location at 702 W. Osborn Rd. in Phoenix.

