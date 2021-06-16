5 ideas to keep the kids busy this summer in Arizona

PHOENIX — If you are looking for ways to keep your kids busy during the summer months, while also keeping their brains active, ABC15 has put together the following list.

Take a road trip to a National Park

The parks are busy right now, but did you know that all fourth graders get in for free? Through the “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative, children coming out or going into the fourth grade can sign up for a pass that gets them and their families into federal public lands at no cost.

The Petrified Forest National Forest, which is about three hours from Phoenix, not only has all kinds of fossils and artifacts, but also has a junior ranger program.

“Kids can come and ask at the visitors center for a junior ranger booklet and they can complete that booklet and show it to a ranger and we swear them in as junior rangers,” said Sarah Herve with Petrified Forest National Park.

Sign-up for camp with the Arizona Science Center

The Arizona Science Center's offering virtual and in-person camps throughout June and July. The camps focus on STEM concepts through hands-on challenges designed to build confidence and problem-solving skills.

Read books and win prizes

Maricopa County has a free summer reading program you can sign up for online. When you earn 740 points, you get an Arizona State Park pass or tickets to a Phoenix Mercury game. Earning 1,000 points gets you a free book. Other prizes including drawings for tickets to the Phoenix Zoo, Sea Life Aquarium, or Legoland Discovery Center.

Visit a Museum

Indoor play is back at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix. They also have camp options for kids throughout June and July. The i.d.e.a. Museum and the Museum of Natural History in Mesa are also great to explore.

Safely explore the water

ABC15 has a list of pools and water parks that are open this summer. Many pools have open swim and swim lessons still available for sign-up.

Tempe Town lake offers boat rentals

Hit the lake without the drive. Tempe Town Lake has kayaks, pontoon boats, duck boats, and most recently, Donut Boats that can seat up to 10 people.

There are also several community lakes around town where people can fish.