LIST: Community pools around Phoenix are opening for the summer

PHOENIX — Summer may not officially begin until June 20, but pool season is already here in Arizona.

Grab the bathing suit, towels, sunscreen, and pool toys because the community pools around the Valley are open already or opening soon.

Here is which pools and water parks are open around the Valley. Remember, never leave anyone, especially children, alone and unattended around canals, pools, lakes, rivers, or oceans.

COMMUNITY POOLS

CHANDLER

Chandler's Hamilton and Mesquite Aquatic Centers are open. Reservations for Chandler residents are available and available online, though not required, but recommended. Both aquatic centers have continuously reached their capacity limits since Spring Break, the city said.

Summer hours at Arrowhead Pool, Desert Oasis Aquatic Center, and Nozomi Aquatic Center began Friday, May 28. Summer hours for Folley Pool begin Saturday, May 29. Visit https://www.chandleraz.gov/pools for more information.

GILBERT

Open swim sessions at Gilbert's aquatic center and pools will begin on Saturday, May 29. That includes Greenfield Pool, Mesquite Aquatic Center, Perry Pool, and Williams Field Pool.

Hours vary at each location. Social distancing will be required when waiting for slides, diving boards, and upon entering the facility, according to Gilbert's website. Visit https://www.gilbertaz.gov/aquatics for more information.

GLENDALE

Glendale will open both of its pools for open swim, lap swim, and swimming lessons over the summer.

The pool at Foothills Aquatics Center will open on June 8 and the pool at Rose Lane Aquatics Center on July 6.

Visit https://www.glendaleaz.com/play/parks_and_recreation for more information.

MESA

All nine of Mesa's community pools will open for the season on Saturday, May 29, including Brimhall Aquatic Complex, Carson Aquatic Complex, Fremont Aquatic Complex, Kino Aquatic Complex, Mesa Aquatic Complex, Rhodes Aquatic Complex, Shepherd Aquatic Complex, Skyline Aquatic Center, and Stapley Aquatic Complex.

Pool capacities will be limited to 220 people due to staffing issues. Families can pre-register, though it is not required. Visit www.mesaparks.com/pools for details.

PHOENIX

Community pools in Phoenix will open for the season on Saturday, May 29.

This year, 12 of the city's 29 community pools will open due to the pandemic: Cortez Pool, Deer Valley Pool, El Prado Pool, Encanto Pool, Falcon Pool, Maryvale Pool, Paradise Valley Pool, Pecos Pool, Perry Pool, Starlight Pool, Sunnyslope Pool, and University Pool.

Pool capacities will be limited and reservations are required. Make a reservation, here.

There will be three 90-minute sessions each day. Reservations can be made three days in advance. Pools are open Sunday - Thursday and closed on Friday.

SCOTTSDALE

Cactus, Eldorado, and McDowell Mountain Ranch aquatic centers are open for lap swim, exercise classes, and swim lessons.

"Waterpark hours" at Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center and McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center begin on June 11. Reservations are required and open June 7.

Visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/sports/aquatics for more information.

SURPRISE

In Surprise, Hollyhock Pool and Surprise Aquatic Center are open with open swim for the summer.

Visit https://www.surpriseaz.gov/2021/Pool-hours for more information.

TEMPE

On Saturday, May 29, the City of Tempe will open its outdoor pools, McClintock Pool and Escalante Pools. Kiwanis Pool, The Cloud at Kiwanis Park, and other splash pads in Tempe are already open.

Capacities will be limited, but reservations are not required. Visit http://www.tempe.gov/pools for more information.

WATER PARKS

Those looking to add some adventure to their summer can check out one of the Valley's water parks.

Six Flags Hurrican Harbor Phoenix in Glendale, Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, and Oasis Water Park at the Arizona Grand Resort are all open for the summer. Big Surf in Tempe will remain closed for the 2021 season.

While not a water park, Salt River Tubing is also open and expects thousands of people to float down the Salt River over Memorial Day weekend, one of its biggest weekends of the season.