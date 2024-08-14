Watch Now
37th APS Electric Light Parade: registration opens in September

Here’s how to be a part of the longtime Valley tradition
See the parade again on Sunday, Dec. 10 on ABC15.
PHOENIX — Temperatures may be in the triple digits, but the winter holiday joy is approaching! Registration for the 37th APS Electric Light Parade opens on September 3.

This year's theme is "Let Every Holiday Shine" and the iconic parade takes place in Phoenix on December 7!
 
Want to be a part of the longtime Valley tradition? You can click here to see all the entries.

  • View the 2024 APS Electric Light Parade entry participation information packet right here.

You can watch the parade broadcast on ABC15, that date is yet to be announced. The video in the player below showcases last year’s event.

Key info about the long-time tradition

  • Parade date: Saturday, December 7, 2024.
  • Starting location: Central Ave. and Montebello Ave. in Phoenix at 7 p.m.
  • Parade ends on 7th St. and Indian School Rd. in Phoenix
  • Click here for more information on the 37th APS Electric Light Parade.
