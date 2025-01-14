2025 PARADOX Rock 'n' Roll Arizona guide: events, road closures, half marathon, 10K, and 5K

TEMPE, AZ — It’s race week for the PARADOX Rock 'n' Roll Arizona! The three races take place in Tempe on January 18 and 19!

The distances for the PARADOX Rock 'n' Roll Arizona event are a half marathon, 10K, and 5K! The online registration is now closed, but you can still register at the Health & Fitness Expo on January 17 and 18.

Before the races start, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series features a ‘Health & Fitness Expo’ where participants need to pick up their race number, gear bag, and t-shirt. This expo is free and open to the public. The venue for the event is the Phoenix Convention Center South Building- Halls F-G- on January 17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re running this year, during race week you can get some cool discounts at places like Desert Roots Kitchen, Mellow Mushroom, and Majerle's Sports Grill.



Runners have to show their bib, medal, or confirmation email to redeem the offers. You can check out all the participating businesses, right here.

ENTERTAINMENT

There will be on-course entertainment throughout the races at selected mile stops.

Some of the performers include: The Chadwicks, Gary the Singing Cowboy, DJ Soloman, and other Arizona talent. Click here to see the full list of artists and at what mile stop they’ll be performing.

RACE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday, January 18 – Race Day

8 a.m. – 5K start line is at Tempe Beach Park [80 West Rio Salado Parkway].



Sunday, January 19 – Race Day

7:15 a.m. – 10K start line is at S. Mill Ave at 3rd Street. 7:15 a.m. – The Half Marathon start line is at S. Mill Ave at 3rd Street.



MAP COURSES

5K

Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series

10K

Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series 10k_CourseMap

Half Marathon

Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series HalfMarathon_CourseMap

ROAD CLOSURES

And even if you’re not running, you can see the traffic closures in the area that could affect your weekend commute on the map below.

You can visit for the latest closures at runrocknroll.com/arizona-road-closure.

