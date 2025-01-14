Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

2025 PARADOX Rock 'n' Roll Arizona guide: events, road closures, half marathon, 10K, and 5K

Races are on January 18 & 19 in Tempe, with an expo in Phoenix on the 17th
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new year packed with fun events and new businesses opening across the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks of some of the best shows &amp; attractions to check out with the family this January!
FILE | Rock 'N' Roll Arizona
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ —  It’s race week for the PARADOX Rock 'n' Roll Arizona! The three races take place in Tempe on January 18 and 19!

The distances for the PARADOX Rock 'n' Roll Arizona event are a half marathon, 10K, and 5K! The online registration is now closed, but you can still register at the Health & Fitness Expo on January 17 and 18.

Before the races start, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series features a ‘Health & Fitness Expo’ where participants need to pick up their race number, gear bag, and t-shirt. This expo is free and open to the public. The venue for the event is the Phoenix Convention Center South Building- Halls F-G- on January 17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FILE | Rock 'N' Roll Arizona

If you’re running this year, during race week you can get some cool discounts at places like Desert Roots Kitchen, Mellow Mushroom, and Majerle's Sports Grill.

  • Runners have to show their bib, medal, or confirmation email to redeem the offers. You can check out all the participating businesses, right here.

ENTERTAINMENT

There will be on-course entertainment throughout the races at selected mile stops.

Some of the performers include: The Chadwicks, Gary the Singing Cowboy, DJ Soloman, and other Arizona talent. Click here to see the full list of artists and at what mile stop they’ll be performing.

RACE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

  • Saturday, January 18 – Race Day
    • 8 a.m. – 5K start line is at Tempe Beach Park [80 West Rio Salado Parkway].
  • Sunday, January 19 – Race Day
    • 7:15 a.m. – 10K start line is at S. Mill Ave at 3rd Street.
    • 7:15 a.m. – The Half Marathon start line is at S. Mill Ave at 3rd Street.

MAP COURSES

5K

5k_CourseMap

10K

10k_CourseMap
10k_CourseMap

Half Marathon

HalfMarathon_CourseMap
HalfMarathon_CourseMap

ROAD CLOSURES 

And even if you’re not running, you can see the traffic closures in the area that could affect your weekend commute on the map below.

You can visit for the latest closures at runrocknroll.com/arizona-road-closure.

More Things to Do stories:
Phoenix Open Golf

Things To Do

2025 GUIDE: WM Phoenix Open, Concert in the Coliseum, and Coors Light Birds Nest

Nicole Gutierrez
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

Things To Do

Your Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction January 2025 guide

Nicole Gutierrez
Tito Double P

Things To Do

Tito Double P to bring his ¡Ay Mamá! Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen