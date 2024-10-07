2024 LIST: Free candy crawls and Halloween-themed events across the Valley this October

PHOENIX — Here’s where the free candy crawls and Halloween-themed events are taking place in the Valley this spooky season!

Creepy Candy Crawl



Thursday, October 17, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Event venue: The District Stage at Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N Tatum Blvd] in Phoenix

What to expect: Trick-or-treat throughout The District, costume contests, live entertainment, and more.

Free admission.

21st Annual Boo Fest



Saturday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Event venue: Paseo Highlands Park [3435 West Pinnacle Peak Road] in Phoenix.

What to expect: Free Treats and Candy (while supplies last), costume contests, live entertainment, and more.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site.

Free admission to the event.

City of Avondale events:

Barks & Treats

Saturday, October 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Event venue: Alamar Park [4155 S El Mirage Rd] in Avondale. What to expect: Dog yoga, K9 demos, and a costume contest. Free admission.

Creepin' Candy Crawl

Thursday, October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event venue: Alamar Park [4155 S El Mirage Rd] in Avondale. What to expect: Trick or Treat, costume contest, and more. Free admission.



Big Top Halloween Party



Friday, October 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event venue: Tanger Outlets [6800 N. 95th Avenue] in Glendale.

What to expect: A family-friendly circus-themed Halloween event with giveaways, entertainment, a costume contest, and more.

Free admission.

Ghosts & Goodies



Sunday, October 20, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Event venue: WaterDance Plaza at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale.

What to expect: a candy crawl throughout Westgate with participating restaurants & retailers, costume contests, entertainment such as Jurassic Adventure, Make & Take Slime Station, and more.

Free admission.

Free Family Fun Halloween Bash



October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event venue: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura] in Scottsdale.

What to expect: $1,000 prize for the ‘Family Fun costume contest,’ kids can go trick-or-treating for candy, bounce houses, face painting, entertainment/performances, and more!

Free admission.

Halloween Monster Bash



Saturday, October 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Event venue: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Ave.] in Peoria.

What to expect: costume contests, family-friendly activities, and more.

Free admission.

Trunk or Treat



Saturday, October 19, from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Event venue: Paradise Valley Community Center [17402 N 40th St]

Free admission.



Halloween Spook-Track-Ula 2024



October 11 – 31 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event venue: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale.

Cost: tickets are $15 per person, but children two years old and younger receive free admission. The admission fee covers train and carousel rides. Tickets must be purchased online via ActiveNet, click here to be redirected.

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival



October 25- 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Event venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]

What to expect: costume contests, over 20 hot air balloons, trick-or-treating, nightly magic shows, and more.

Cost: tickets start at $17



Pumpkinferno

Event venue: Arizona State Fair Grounds [1826 W. McDowell Rd] in Phoenix, located in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.

What to expect: A walkthrough experience with ‘seven enchanting zones’ displaying thousands of hand-carved artificial pumpkins.

Cost: tickets start $7, the combo ticket [$23] includes fair admission and Pumpkinferno.

Going to the Arizona State Fair? Here are some ‘Deals and Promotions’ you should know about.