2024 Country Thunder AZ: artists schedule, parking, tickets and more

FLORENCE, AZ — Dust off your boots, Country Thunder Arizona is back this weekend! Whether you’re already going or thinking about buying a last-minute ticket- here’s your guide to the annual country tradition in State 48!
Country Thunder Arizona week is here! Who's ready to party with @JellyRoll615 and @laineywilson this weekend? 🌵🔥 https://t.co/xqRl9cZLq3 pic.twitter.com/QOUwZmopoq— Country Thunder (@countrythunder) April 8, 2024
The four-day country festival runs from April 11-14 and takes place in Florence, 20585 E Water Way to be exact.
THURSDAY, APRIL 11
- 2 p.m. Kyle McKearney, 3:30 p.m. Halle Kearns, 5 p.m. Avery Anna, 6:30 p.m. Stephen Wilson Jr., 8 p.m. Flatland Cavalry, and at 10 p.m. Lainey Wilson.
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
- 2 p.m. Alana Springsteen, 3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers, 5 p.m. Randall King, 6:30 p.m. Nate Smith, 8 p.m. Paul Cauthen and at 10 p.m. Eric Church.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
- 2 p.m. Emily Ann Roberts, 3:30 p.m. Lauren Watkins, 5 p.m. Dallas Smith, 6:30 p.m. Priscilla Block, 8 p.m. Warren Zeiders, and at 10 p.m. Jelly Roll.
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
- 2:30 p.m. Alexandra Kay, 4 p.m. Jake Worthington, 5:30 p.m. Diamond Rio, 7 p.m. Randy Houser, and at 9 p.m. Koe Wetzel.
- Tickets are on sale now with Weekend General Admission tickets starting at $300. Single-day tickets are $150 (+fees).
- Weekend General Admission tickets are being sold for $275 at DENIM & DIAMONDS [7336 E MAIN ST] in Mesa.
- The following tickets are SOLD OUT: reserved seating, premier camping, camping, and Gila River Camping.
Get your Country Thunder Arizona tickets at @denimdiamondaz tonight! You can't beat $275 to see @laineywilson @ericchurch @JellyRoll615 @KoeWetzel 🌵🔥 https://t.co/f2P8SnBUXj pic.twitter.com/ltcoZgN54R— Country Thunder (@countrythunder) April 5, 2024
Parking passes start at $25 and go up to $80; click here for ticket options.
Getting dropped off? There’s a $20 “camper drop off pass” that gives the driver access to the campgrounds.
KEEP THIS IN MIND:
