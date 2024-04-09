Watch Now
2024 Country Thunder AZ: artists schedule, parking, tickets and more

The four-day country festival runs from April 11-14
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Priscilla Block and other artists to perform at Country Thunder Arizona
FLORENCE, AZ — Dust off your boots, Country Thunder Arizona is back this weekend! Whether you’re already going or thinking about buying a last-minute ticket- here’s your guide to the annual country tradition in State 48!

The four-day country festival runs from April 11-14 and takes place in Florence, 20585 E Water Way to be exact.

MAIN STAGE LINEUP

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

  • 2 p.m. Kyle McKearney, 3:30 p.m. Halle Kearns, 5 p.m. Avery Anna, 6:30 p.m. Stephen Wilson Jr., 8 p.m. Flatland Cavalry, and at 10 p.m. Lainey Wilson.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

  • 2 p.m. Alana Springsteen, 3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers, 5 p.m. Randall King, 6:30 p.m. Nate Smith, 8 p.m. Paul Cauthen and at 10 p.m. Eric Church.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

  • 2 p.m. Emily Ann Roberts, 3:30 p.m. Lauren Watkins, 5 p.m. Dallas Smith, 6:30 p.m. Priscilla Block, 8 p.m. Warren Zeiders, and at 10 p.m. Jelly Roll.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

  • 2:30 p.m. Alexandra Kay, 4 p.m. Jake Worthington, 5:30 p.m. Diamond Rio, 7 p.m. Randy Houser, and at 9 p.m. Koe Wetzel.

TICKET INFORMATION

  • Tickets are on sale now with Weekend General Admission tickets starting at $300. Single-day tickets are $150 (+fees).
  • Weekend General Admission tickets are being sold for $275 at DENIM & DIAMONDS [7336 E MAIN ST] in Mesa.
  • The following tickets are SOLD OUT: reserved seating, premier camping, camping, and Gila River Camping.

PARKING

Parking passes start at $25 and go up to $80; click here for ticket options.

Getting dropped off? There’s a $20 “camper drop off pass” that gives the driver access to the campgrounds.

