2024 Country Thunder AZ: artists schedule, parking, tickets and more

FLORENCE, AZ — Dust off your boots, Country Thunder Arizona is back this weekend! Whether you’re already going or thinking about buying a last-minute ticket- here’s your guide to the annual country tradition in State 48!

The four-day country festival runs from April 11-14 and takes place in Florence, 20585 E Water Way to be exact.

MAIN STAGE LINEUP

THURSDAY, APRIL 11



2 p.m. Kyle McKearney, 3:30 p.m. Halle Kearns, 5 p.m. Avery Anna, 6:30 p.m. Stephen Wilson Jr., 8 p.m. Flatland Cavalry, and at 10 p.m. Lainey Wilson.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12



2 p.m. Alana Springsteen, 3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers, 5 p.m. Randall King, 6:30 p.m. Nate Smith, 8 p.m. Paul Cauthen and at 10 p.m. Eric Church.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13



2 p.m. Emily Ann Roberts, 3:30 p.m. Lauren Watkins, 5 p.m. Dallas Smith, 6:30 p.m. Priscilla Block, 8 p.m. Warren Zeiders, and at 10 p.m. Jelly Roll.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14



2:30 p.m. Alexandra Kay, 4 p.m. Jake Worthington, 5:30 p.m. Diamond Rio, 7 p.m. Randy Houser, and at 9 p.m. Koe Wetzel.

TICKET INFORMATION



Tickets are on sale now with Weekend General Admission tickets starting at $300. Single-day tickets are $150 (+fees).

Weekend General Admission tickets are being sold for $275 at DENIM & DIAMONDS [7336 E MAIN ST] in Mesa.

The following tickets are SOLD OUT: reserved seating, premier camping, camping, and Gila River Camping.

PARKING

Parking passes start at $25 and go up to $80; click here for ticket options.

Getting dropped off? There’s a $20 “camper drop off pass” that gives the driver access to the campgrounds.

KEEP THIS IN MIND:

