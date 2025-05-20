Slide, splash, and cruise: Lake Pleasant’s top summer attractions

PEORIA, AZ — Summer fun is making a splash at Lake Pleasant with the return of Arizona’s largest floating waterslide.

The H2-WOAH slide stands 35 feet tall and features a 22-foot jump platform, offering a high-adrenaline experience for thrill-seekers.

Zack Perry

Located at Pleasant Harbor Marina, H2-WOAH is one of several attractions available this season.

Nearby, Woah Island—a new massive inflatable obstacle course—features slides, climbing structures, trampolines, and water challenges designed for both kids and adults.

Zack Perry

In addition to the water-based fun, Pleasant Harbor offers a wide range of recreational options including jet ski and boat rentals, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and lake cruises. Visitors can also grab a bite to eat at Dillon’s Bayou Restaurant, located right on the marina.

With scenic desert views, rugged coastlines, and the chance to spot local wildlife, Lake Pleasant continues to be one of the top destinations for summer fun in the Valley.

Zack Perry

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and reservations are highly recommended as demand increases.

Pleasant Harbor Marina is located at 40202 N 87th Ave, Peoria. Click here for online reservation information.

———