Merry-Go-Round Rock offers stunning views in Sedona

SEDONA, AZ — Merry-Go-Round Rock, a popular hiking destination in Sedona's Red Rock Country, showcases one of the best views in Coconino National Forest.

But getting there is no easy task.

The trailhead is located about four miles off Schnebly Hill Road and it’s very rocky and rugged. A 4x4 off-road vehicle will be required to access the road or you can schedule a tour to take you up the mountain.

"We're on Schnebly Hill Road. It's one of the more well-known roads in Sedona, but the least common to drive because of how bumpy it is,” said Corry Gibbs, tour guide with Pink Adventure Tours. “This has been here since 1904 and it used to be for passenger cars, and now it's jeeps and 4x4 vehicles.”

Once you get to the trailhead, enjoy a moderately easy 1.4-mile out-and-back trail that leads to the top of Merry-Go-Round Rock for sweeping views of Sedona.

Make sure to bring plenty of water and sturdy hiking shoes.

Click here for information on Pink Adventure Tours.

