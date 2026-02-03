Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine: Arizona’s famous hidden treasure tale

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Lost Dutchman State Park remains one of Arizona’s most intriguing destinations, drawing hikers for both the rugged scenery and a legendary tale of hidden treasure.

The park, located east of Phoenix in the Superstition Mountains, is named after Jacob Waltz, a German immigrant who arrived in the area in the 1800s and was believed to have discovered a rich gold mine. When Waltz died, gold was reportedly found under his bed, but the source was never revealed — fueling a mystery that has endured for more than a century.

Zack Perry

“The first people set out in 1893 to find the gold. They didn’t find it,” said Arizona State Park Ranger Sara Toms. “However, to this day, people are still looking for it.”

While the legend continues to attract treasure hunters, park officials say the landscape itself is the true reward. Popular hikes like the Siphon Draw Trail lead toward the Flatiron, offering sweeping views of the Superstition Wilderness.

“It’s a very challenging hike, but it’s absolutely stunning,” Toms said. “This place is freeing. People are drawn back here again and again.”

Zack Perry

Blair, visiting from Canada, said the mountains feel different every time he looks at them.

“The way the sun hits the mountains, it’s like a new picture every day,” he said.

Whether or not the gold exists, the legend endures as one of the Southwest’s most famous stories.

Lost Dutchman State Park is located at 6109 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. Click here for more information.