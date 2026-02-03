FBI, Las Vegas police find more than 1,000 samples at alleged illegal bio lab

LAS VEGAS — The FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on the investigation into an alleged illegal biological lab found in a northeast Las Vegas home on Saturday.

Here's what we know so far:

Las Vegas Metro Police and the FBI served a search warrant at a house near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Saturday.

Investigators recovered "evidence of possible biological material, including refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids," according to LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Clark County records show the home is owned by David Destiny Discovery, LLC, registered to a Chinese national, Jia Bei Zhu, who is linked to an investigation into an alleged illegal biological laboratory in Reedley, California.

What are some of the new details the FBI and Metro uncovered in their investigation so far?

During a press conference on Monday, Metro confirmed the house was owned by the same individual, Jia Bei Zhu, connected to a prior investigation of the alleged illegal biological lab in Reedley, California, in 2023.

The second suspect that Metro Police named and arrested is 55-year-old Ori Solomon, the property manager of the house on Sugar Springs Drive and Temple View—another property that was searched by authorities.

According to Metro Police, three individuals were independently renting out rooms from the property owner and were safely removed from the house. They were not involved in the investigation.

Investigators say the lab was primarily located inside a locked garage within the house.

More than 1,000 samples were collected and stored safely at the Southern Nevada Health District laboratory.

"Initial search of the residence on Sugar Springs residence identified a bio-safety hood, a bio-safety sticker, a centrifuge, multiple refrigerators, red-brown unknown liquids in gallon-sized containers and refrigerated vials with unknown liquids," said Christopher Delzotto, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

On Monday morning, all samples were loaded onto an FBI aircraft, where they will be transported to the National Bioforensic Analysis Center in Maryland for testing.

As of now, it's unknown what exactly was in the samples found within the garage.

Investigators noted that there is no safety concern in the house or the neighborhood where the lab is located.

Has anyone been arrested?