Lake Havasu State Park offers beach escape in the Arizona desert

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — With white sand beaches, expansive campsites, and over 400 miles of shoreline, Lake Havasu State Park continues to draw outdoor enthusiasts.

The park offers boating, paddleboarding, kayaking, jet skiing, and fishing, with on-site rentals available for those without their own watercraft.

Zack Perry

“We’re the best watering hole in the desert,” said Terrance Torvund, assistant manager of Lake Havasu State Park. “Whether you're looking for adventure or just a quiet place, we’ve got it.”

The park also features cabins with heating and air conditioning, as well as tent and RV camping sites. Visitors can also hike scenic trails and relax in the cactus garden.

Lake Havasu is known for its scenic desert-meets-water landscape — a rarity in Arizona.

Zack Perry

“You have far-fetching views that are amazing,” said boater Doug Rubien. “It’s just tranquil and peaceful. It’s another day in paradise.”

Whether spending a day on the lake or camping under the stars, Lake Havasu State Park stands out as a true Arizona getaway.

Zack Perry

Admission is $20 per vehicle Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday.

Click here for park information.