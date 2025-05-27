Watch Now
EntertainmentAbsolutely Arizona

Actions

Lake Havasu State Park offers beach escape in the Arizona desert

With white sand beaches, expansive campsites, and over 400 miles of shoreline, Lake Havasu State Park continues to draw outdoor enthusiasts.
Lake Havasu State Park offers beach escape in the Arizona desert
Lake Havasu State Park
Posted

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — With white sand beaches, expansive campsites, and over 400 miles of shoreline, Lake Havasu State Park continues to draw outdoor enthusiasts.

The park offers boating, paddleboarding, kayaking, jet skiing, and fishing, with on-site rentals available for those without their own watercraft.

Lake Havasu water adventures.png

“We’re the best watering hole in the desert,” said Terrance Torvund, assistant manager of Lake Havasu State Park. “Whether you're looking for adventure or just a quiet place, we’ve got it.”

The park also features cabins with heating and air conditioning, as well as tent and RV camping sites. Visitors can also hike scenic trails and relax in the cactus garden.

Lake Havasu is known for its scenic desert-meets-water landscape — a rarity in Arizona.

Lake Havasu lighthouse.png

“You have far-fetching views that are amazing,” said boater Doug Rubien. “It’s just tranquil and peaceful. It’s another day in paradise.”

Whether spending a day on the lake or camping under the stars, Lake Havasu State Park stands out as a true Arizona getaway.

Lake Havasu sandy beach.png

Admission is $20 per vehicle Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday.

Click here for park information.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen