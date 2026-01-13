Inside Scottsdale’s Museum of the West: Exploring the art & history of the Western frontier

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is offering visitors a deep dive into the art, history, and cultures that shaped the North American West.

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West spans 43,000 square feet and features more than 1,400 artifacts, including spurs, saddles, ropes, and a historic stagecoach.

Zack Perry

The museum focuses on the enduring spirit of the West while highlighting the many cultures that contributed to its history. Arizona is home to 22 federally recognized tribes, and the museum highlights Indigenous cultures as a foundational part of the West’s past and present.

The museum also features works by artists who witnessed the transition from the Old West to the modern era, including Charles M. Russell.

Zack Perry | Painting by: Charles M. Russell

One exhibit, “The West in Miniature,” includes small-scale sculptures, paintings and carvings that reflect life in the West.

Visitors say the museum offers valuable insight into the past and helps connect history to the present and future.

Zack Perry

Western Spirit is located at 3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale. General admission is $28.

Click here for more information.

—--