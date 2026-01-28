History takes flight at Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa

MESA — The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum is giving visitors a hands-on look at more than 100 years of American combat aviation at Falcon Field in Mesa.

From early military aircraft to modern jets, the museum’s collection spans World War I through current conflicts, including an F-16 from Luke Air Force Base.

What makes the space unique is how close visitors can get to history.

Guests can step inside select aircraft during guided cockpit tours, watch restoration work inside active maintenance hangars and even purchase rides in vintage planes that are still airworthy.

The museum has operated at Falcon Field for nearly five decades and offers flights in six World War II aircraft, including a B-17 bomber known as the “Queen of the Fleet.”

“All the aircraft and the mechanisms are impressive machines, but without the men and the women that put them in the air and flew them, they're just doorstops,” said Museum Director Alan Urban.

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum is located at 2017 North Greenfield Road, Mesa at Falcon Field.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 5-17. Cockpit tours are $15.

Free admission for active military, disabled veterans, Gold Star Families, and kids 5 and under.

Click here for more information.

