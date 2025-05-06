Electric Pickle blends pickleball, dining and entertainment in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A new 4.5-acre venue in Tempe is serving up more than just pickleball.

Electric Pickle, which recently opened its doors, combines nine pickleball courts with a full-service restaurant, bar, and a variety of outdoor entertainment options.

Vice President of Operations Cody Conti says the focus is on food first, offering a globally inspired menu and full cocktail bar.

“When you first walk in, you’re going to see this grandiose restaurant,” Conti said. “It’s basically 12,000 square feet, two stories, with options from short ribs to sushi.”

In addition to pickleball, guests can enjoy bocce ball courts, golf simulators, cornhole, ping pong, and live music on an outdoor stage.

Open play costs $10 per day, while reserved court time is $40 per hour.

“I love the open play option,” Conti added. “You can easily find a game or play solo if a court is open.”

Electric Pickle is located at 8688 S Emerald Dr, Tempe. Click here for information.