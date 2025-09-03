Dinner and a show take center stage at Arizona Broadway Theatre

PEORIA, AZ — Arizona Broadway Theatre is serving up dinner and a show with its latest production, Tootsie the Musical, running through Sept. 13.

The comedy follows Michael Dorsey, a struggling actor whose reputation for being difficult has cost him every job—until he disguises himself as “Dorothy Michaels” and lands a role that changes his career.

But as the lines blur between his real identity and his alter ego, Michael finds himself in hilarious and heartfelt situations that challenge his views on love, success, and self-discovery.

“People come expecting comedy, but leave with this beautiful, heartfelt story,” said actor Reba Hartman.

Arizona Broadway Theatre

The theatre pairs its performances with a full dining experience. Tickets include an appetizer and entrée, while desserts are available for intermission. There’s also a full bar with cocktails, beer, and wine.

Enjoy the dinner service before settling in at your table for the performance.

“That’s the keyword — experience,” said Artistic Director Kurtis Overby. “From the moment you walk through our doors, we want you to feel immersed.”

Guests say the combination of food and theater creates a unique atmosphere. Arizona Broadway Theatre will celebrate its 21st season in October with a lineup of new shows.

“You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll cry from laughing, you'll laugh from crying. It's got a little something for everybody,” said cast member Matt Michael, who plays Michael Dorsey.

Arizona Broadway Theatre is located at 7701 W Paradise Ln., Peoria. Click here for ticket information.