Desert Fall Festival debuts in Surprise with autumn attractions

SURPRISE — A new fall tradition has arrived in the West Valley! The Desert Fall Festival is celebrating its first year with more than 20 attractions designed to bring the Autumn season to life.

The event offers apple cannons that launch fruit at old vehicles, an excavator dig where guests can operate real equipment, a corn pit and bungee trampolines.

Zack Perry

Families can also explore a scavenger hunt through 10-foot illuminated pumpkins in place of a traditional corn maze.

In the evening, the festival transforms into a glowing pumpkin playground filled with numerous photo opportunities. Visitors can also “adopt” a pumpkin by washing, weighing and decorating it with a mystery kit — like your very own “Build-A-Bear for pumpkins.”

Seasonal food and drinks round out the experience, from roasting hot dogs and s’mores to enjoying cinnamon-roasted almonds and caramel apple nachos.

Zack Perry Cinnamon-roasted almonds and caramel apple nachos

The Desert Fall Festival is open nightly, September 26 - November 1 at 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Admission is $22.95.

Check it out at 14470 W Tierra Buena Lane, Surprise, Arizona, 85374. Click here for more information.

—---