Castle Hot Springs: Exploring Arizona’s oldest resort

MORRISTOWN, AZ — Nestled in the Bradshaw Mountains, Castle Hot Springs is a hidden gem offering luxury, history, and healing mineral waters.

The natural hot springs, dating back 11,000 years, produce 200,000 gallons of water daily.

Rich in minerals like lithium, magnesium, and potassium, the pools range in temperature from 108 degrees at the top to a cool 85 degrees at the base.

Zack Perry

“There's a special energy with Castle Hot Springs and I can't, can't quite put my finger on it,” said Kevin Maguire, general manager. “The property, you can tell that it's been here for a long time. This is a short drive from Phoenix, but it is a world away when you come out here to stay.”

Opened in 1896, Castle Hot Springs was Arizona’s first resort, attracting elite families like the Wrigleys and Rockefellers. During World War II, John F. Kennedy rehabbed a back injury here. The resort even had Arizona’s first telephone, installed for the territorial governor.

Zack Perry

After a fire forced its closure in 1976, Castle Hot Springs remained dormant for over 40 years before reopening in 2018. Now, it offers outdoor adventures, including a suspension bridge, and farm-to-table dining sourced from on-site gardens.

Zack Perry

While access to the amenities requires a pricey two-night minimum stay, Castle Hot Springs provides a bucket list desert escape.

Click here for more information on Castle Hot Springs.