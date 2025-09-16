Butterfly Wonderland: Inside America’s largest butterfly conservatory

SCOTTSDALE — Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale is the largest butterfly conservatory in the country, immersing guests in a vibrant display of thousands of butterflies from around the world.

The centerpiece is a 10,000-square-foot free-flight atrium, where as many as 4,000 butterflies soar among tropical plants.

The conservatory showcases between 150 and 200 species throughout the year, with many displaying bright colors that serve as natural warning signals of their toxicity.

But the butterflies don’t come from Arizona.

“We’re bringing our butterflies in from butterfly farmers all across the world,” said Director of Animal Care Derek Kellogg.

Each week, about 1,300 chrysalises arrive from South America, Asia, and Africa. Staff carefully place them in emergence cabinets, where visitors can watch the transformation from chrysalis to butterfly.

The conservatory also cultivates more than 100 plant species to sustain the butterflies and enhance the rainforest-like environment. Many visitors say they come for the butterflies but leave just as impressed by the lush greenery.

Beyond the main exhibit, Butterfly Wonderland offers a 3D theater, live animal displays and interactive educational features, creating an immersive environment for guests of all ages.

Tickets start at $32.95 for adults and $22.95 for children ages 2-12.. Butterfly Wonderland is located at

