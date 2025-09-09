Arizona’s largest zip line course soars in the pines of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Visitors can take adventure to new heights at Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course, the largest zip line course in Arizona.

Set among the Ponderosa Pines, the outdoor park features a mix of obstacle courses and zip lines that climb as high as 61 feet in the air.

Guests can choose from a traditional adventure course with multiple challenges or a “zip line only” course that includes more than 30 lines. A junior course is also available for children ages 7 to 11.

Obstacles include swinging plank bridges, rope swings, monkey bars, nets and suspended platforms, offering both a workout and a test of nerves.

The shortest zip line stretches about 60 feet, while the longest spans 650 feet.

Whether it’s your first time on a zip line or your next big thrill, the course provides a unique way to experience northern Arizona’s natural beauty.

Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course is located at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Ft Tuthill Lp, Flagstaff.

