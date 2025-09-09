Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona’s largest zip line course soars in the pines of Flagstaff

Visitors can take adventure to new heights at Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course, the largest zip line course in Arizona. Set among the Ponderosa Pines, the outdoor park features a mix of obstacle courses and zip lines that climb as high as 61 feet in the air.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Visitors can take adventure to new heights at Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course, the largest zip line course in Arizona.

Set among the Ponderosa Pines, the outdoor park features a mix of obstacle courses and zip lines that climb as high as 61 feet in the air.

Guests can choose from a traditional adventure course with multiple challenges or a “zip line only” course that includes more than 30 lines. A junior course is also available for children ages 7 to 11.

Obstacles include swinging plank bridges, rope swings, monkey bars, nets and suspended platforms, offering both a workout and a test of nerves.

Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course

The shortest zip line stretches about 60 feet, while the longest spans 650 feet.

Whether it’s your first time on a zip line or your next big thrill, the course provides a unique way to experience northern Arizona’s natural beauty.

Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course is located at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Ft Tuthill Lp, Flagstaff.

Click here for more information.

