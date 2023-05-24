Country singer to have double mastectomy after gene mutation diagnosis

Country singer Morgan Wade revealed that she will undergo a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with the RAD51D gene mutation, which has been linked to an elevated risk of breast cancer.

"I want a long healthy life," Wade said in a post on Instagram. "That's why I'm doing this."

Wade, who was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the Academy of Country Music Awards this year, said her surgery is scheduled toward the end of the year.

"I am happy to know that after November, I will have peace of mind."

According to FORCE, a nonprofit that raises awareness about gene mutations, women with the RAD51D gene mutation have a 20% to 40% chance of developing breast cancer. The organization says women with the gene mutation are up to 20 times more likely to develop ovarian cancer.

The RAD51D gene mutation is different from BRCA1, which actress Angelina Jolie revealed she had in 2013.

In a piece for The New York Times, Jolie said her doctors estimated that she had an 87% risk of breast cancer and a 50% risk of ovarian cancer due to her family's medical history. Jolie's mother died from cancer at age 56. Due to her elevated risk, Jolie decided to have a double mastectomy, which she said reduced her risk of breast cancer to 5%.

"I can tell my children that they don’t need to fear they will lose me to breast cancer," Jolie stated.

Following Jolie's announcement, there was a rise in genetic testing. It became known as the "Jolie Effect."

Numerous studies were conducted on the impact of Jolie's announcement. A group of researchers at Harvard noted that celebrities can have a "powerful influence on health-related behaviors."

