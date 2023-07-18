Child hospitalized after being thrown from carnival ride

A 10-year-old boy was listed in critical condition after being thrown from a ride at a carnival in Illinois.

The boy was on the Moby Dick ride at the Antioch Chamber of Commerce Taste of Antioch carnival on Sunday when he was flung 10-20 feet in the air.

The ride features a row of seats with passengers strapped in with an over-the-shoulder restraint. It lifts the passengers off the ground and rotates in a counter-clockwise motion.

The boy was reportedly flown to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago with multiple facial and jaw fractures, as well as significant injuries to a bone in one of his legs, officials said.

The ride, which reportedly passed a state inspection earlier this year, has been shut down until a comprehensive "bolt-by-bolt" inspection is conducted.

Additionally, the Antioch Police Department will conduct its own investigation to determine whether any "criminally reckless or negligent" acts may have contributed to the incident.

"We will be working with the Lake County State's Attorney to determine if any criminal charges will be appropriate under these circumstances," said Antioch Police Chief Geoff Guttschow.

A member of the boy's family said his parents will be out of work while they tend to the child's medical needs. A GoFundMe for the child has raised nearly $30,000.

