'Check to check': Billy Porter to sell home, says he's lost jobs

In an interview with England's the Evening Standard, actor Billy Porter didn't hold back on his feelings about the effects of the Hollywood writer's strike.

While he supports the efforts of entertainment workers to receive better pay for all, he still admits it has been a struggle, causing him to lose multiple jobs.

"I don’t have any words for it but 'f*** you.' That’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut. I haven't engaged because I'm so enraged. I'm glad I've been over here. But when I go back I will join the picket lines,” he told the British publication while in London for work.

He said that it's "the life of an artist."

Porter said, "Until you make 'f*** you money,' which I haven't made yet, it is still check to check."

Porter said he was supposed to be in a new upcoming TV show that was scheduled to start in September, but said that job fell through. He also he was booked to be in a new movie as well, but said neither of those jobs will come to fruition at this point, he believes.

“I have to sell my house,” Porter said.

Porter signaled growing worry about what he called the "notoriously opaque" figures on viewership given out by streaming companies.

"There’s no contract for it… and they don’t have to be transparent with the numbers. It's not Nielsen ratings anymore,” he said.

