Capitol police respond to 'possible active shooter' in Senate offices

People inside the Senate Buildings in Washington, D.C., are being asked to shelter in place after Capitol Police received a report of a "possible active shooter."

"It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," the police department stated.

Moments before alerting people to shelter in place, Capitol Police said it was responding to a "concerning 911 call" in the area.

People who need to get into the building are being asked to stay away while police investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

