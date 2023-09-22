Britneys Spears movie ‘Crossroads’ returning to theaters for 2 nights

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Grab your bucket hat and your low-rise jeans. “Crossroads” is coming back to the big screen!

Yes, the Britney Spears movie is getting a much-needed revival for just two days only. On Oct. 23 and 25, the movie will return to the theaters to promote the release of Spears’ new memoir, “The Woman In Me.” (You can pre-order the memoir now ahead of its release on Oct. 24.)

Fans can sign up for updates about movie tickets and theater locations. You will be able to buy tickets to the re-airing of “Crossroads” on Sept. 28 beginning at 9 a.m. EST. And, on Oct. 20, look for a special edition of the “Crossroads” soundtrack featuring remixes of a few of Spears’ hit songs with artists like Snakehips.

Although “Crossroads” was roundly panned by critics when it came out in 2002, it has become a nostalgic fan favorite, especially thanks to the renewed attention on Spears in recent years.

Upon review, movie critic Richard Roeper joked that Spears is “not yet an actress, not quite a singer,” and New York Post critic Lou Lumenic wrote, “So mind-numbingly awful that you hope Britney won’t do it one more time, as far as movies are concerned.”

The intended audience (read: Britney Spears fans) could not have disagreed more. The movie made over $61 million worldwide, and it has become something of a kitsch favorite among millennials. Not only do we get Spears singing to her then boyfriend’s hit song “Bye, Bye, Bye” (speaking of, the premiere of “Crossroads” was one of the last public appearances she and Justin Timberlake ever made together), we also get Spears’ rousing performance of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock n’ Roll” while wearing a cut-off tee and super-duper low-rise jeans, of course.

And with a supporting cast that included Zoe Salanda, Taryn Manning and Kim Cattrall, the movie was pure Y2K bliss.

And, here’s something we didn’t realize until today: “Crossroads” was actually written by the Shonda Rhimes! No wonder the movie had so many epically dramatic scenes, like that infamous fall down the stairs (no spoilers here, not even 20 years later!) and that dramatic scene between Lucy (Britney) and her mother (Cattrall).

If you can’t make it to the theater to see “Crossroads,” don’t worry: You can purchase “Crossroads” on Peacock. Or, hardcore fans can shell out $80 for a vintage DVD copy on Etsy.

Will you go see “Crossroads” at the movie theater again?

