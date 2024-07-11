AZ education officials have more than $1B to allocate before end of September

Arizona education officials have just a few months left to allocate more than $1 billion in pandemic-era funding, according to a recent report.

According to a June report from the Joint Budget Committee, the Arizona Department of Education has more than $1 billion of pandemic-era funds that remain unspent.

If the funds are not designated by the end of September, the unused funds will go back to the federal government.

Arizona received a total allocation of $4.01 billion in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) through March 31, 2024.

Nearly $3 billion of the fund has been expended, according to the report, leaving $1.02 billion left to be allocated.

Some of the funds have already gone toward after-school and summer enrichment programs, to address learning loss, and other expenditures to Local Education Agencies involving charter schools and districts.

After speaking with the Arizona Department of Education on Wednesday, an associate superintendent with ADE who oversees programs such as ESSER, said that number is down to roughly $700 million left to spend. Michelle Udall, an associate superintendent, says it takes some time for districts to submit their needs.

