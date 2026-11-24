This season, BET ON KINDNESS and give back to those in need by donating to Operation Santa Claus! Drop off non-perishable food, gently used clothes, or new toys at convenient donation stations at both casinos.

Help us make the holidays brighter for Arizona families—your generosity can make all the difference!

Saturday, December 12 | 1–4 pm



Casino Arizona: Loop 101 Freeway & McKellips Road | 524 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85256



Talking Stick Resort: Loop 101 Freeway & Talking Stick Way | 9800 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Can't make it out? Click here to donate now to Operation Santa Claus!